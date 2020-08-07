1/
Kimball Francis Douglas-Tourner
DOUGLAS-TOURNER, Kimball Francis Born June 24, 1950, Kim passed peacefully in his sleep of natural causes on July 15, 2020. Survived by his wife Justine, brother Randall, nieces Alexis, Zoe and Alex, nephews Ross, Philip, Michael and Chris (and their extended families). Kim worked 40 years for the BC Government most recently as a Senior Business Analyst. Kim loved the outdoors - hiking, surfing and swimming in the ocean among all the creatures living in it. Cycling was his greatest passion whether riding to work or longer rides in the countryside. A DIY champion he designed and built a custom home together with Justine in the Cowichan Valley. As a couple they planted beautiful gardens that they nurtured with their love. Kim's ashes will be scattered with his close family in attendance in September. In lieu of donations please honour Kim by going for a hike in the forest or a walk beside the seashore.



Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
