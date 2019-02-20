COPPICK, Kimberley McQueen (nee Robertson) August 3, 1972 - February 19, 2006 Thirteen years ago everything changed. A world without 'our Kim' is left with just memories. Some make us smile and laugh but leave a profound sadness at the same time. Love never dies but the missing you grows as the years pass. We all love you my Kim. Mom XO
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kimberley McQueen (Robertson) Coppick.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019