BOURNE, Kimberly Brianne It is with deep sorrow, we announce the passing of Kimberly Brianne Bourne on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Kimberly was born in Victoria, BC on May 25, 1979. She attended St. Margaret's School for Girls before graduating from St. Michaels University School and later became a Medical Office Assistant in Victoria. Kimberly will forever be loved and missed by her beautiful and adoring children, Lauren, nine years of age and Lily-Ann, three years old. She also leaves to mourn, her devoted mother, Linda; brother, Tony; sister, Candace; her Aunt Sharon and Uncle Steve as well as several cousins. At Kimberly's request, there will be no service. Donations in remembrance may be made to SPCA Victoria. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020