Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kira Jennifer McClorey. View Sign Obituary

McCLOREY, Kira Jennifer (nee Hillidge) 23 February 1971 - Toronto, ON 19 April 2020 - Wyckoff, NJ Kira's strength in standing strong and firm against cancer for 8 years was awe-inspiring for many. She was never one to give in lightly, and at the age of 49 years, at their family home in Wyckoff, Kira's life passed into our hearts. Kira attended the Woodbine Infants Daycare Centre, Toronto 1972. After her family's move to Vancouver and Victoria, BC, Kira attended Sundance School, Quadra St, Victoria, and David Cameron Elementary School in Colwood. Kira trained 9 years with the Falcon School of Gymnastics, Victoria, and later became a team member of the "Y" Girls Midget Volleyball team who won Gold in the 1986 BC Winter Games. Kira graduated Esquimalt Secondary School 1989, and graduated University of Victoria 1993 with a BA Psychology. After University Kira toured Europe and the Middle East, eventually living in Japan for two years where she taught English and worked at a Tokyo Publishing House. Kira then moved to USA where she achieved a successful career as an Advertising Executive in New York city. In 2008 Kira and Rob McClorey married in the Caribbean and set up home in Wyckoff, NJ. Kira leaves behind her loving husband, Rob McClorey and their two amazing children, Jackson 9 years, and Isla 7 years of Wyckoff, NJ. Sadly, during the Pandemic, family and friends could only be with Kira by video calls: her mother Gillian Hillidge of Victoria, BC; her father Ron LeVine & wife Micki; siblings Scott, Courtney & Brittany of New Jersey, Thea & husband Will Loyd of Grand Cayman; her step-siblings Allison & Gary; mother-in-law Ruth & sister-in-law Zoe McClorey of England; her Aunt Jackie (Roy d. 2005) McCullough of Markham, Ontario and her cousins, Theresa, and Stephan and families, who always made her welcome into their homes and loved her; the Rathbone family of Victoria; and her larger family & many friends in Victoria, Toronto, New Jersey, and Globally. Kira was predeceased by her doting grandparents Irene (d. 2002) and John (d. 2005) Hillidge of Rockwood, Ontario. When great trees fall, rocks on distant hills shudder, lions hunker down in tall grasses, and even elephants lumber after safety. And when great souls die, after a period peace blooms, slowly and always irregularly. Spaces fill with a kind of soothing electric vibration. Our senses, restored, never To be the same, whisper to us. They existed. They existed. We can be. Be and be Better. For they existed.





McCLOREY, Kira Jennifer (nee Hillidge) 23 February 1971 - Toronto, ON 19 April 2020 - Wyckoff, NJ Kira's strength in standing strong and firm against cancer for 8 years was awe-inspiring for many. She was never one to give in lightly, and at the age of 49 years, at their family home in Wyckoff, Kira's life passed into our hearts. Kira attended the Woodbine Infants Daycare Centre, Toronto 1972. After her family's move to Vancouver and Victoria, BC, Kira attended Sundance School, Quadra St, Victoria, and David Cameron Elementary School in Colwood. Kira trained 9 years with the Falcon School of Gymnastics, Victoria, and later became a team member of the "Y" Girls Midget Volleyball team who won Gold in the 1986 BC Winter Games. Kira graduated Esquimalt Secondary School 1989, and graduated University of Victoria 1993 with a BA Psychology. After University Kira toured Europe and the Middle East, eventually living in Japan for two years where she taught English and worked at a Tokyo Publishing House. Kira then moved to USA where she achieved a successful career as an Advertising Executive in New York city. In 2008 Kira and Rob McClorey married in the Caribbean and set up home in Wyckoff, NJ. Kira leaves behind her loving husband, Rob McClorey and their two amazing children, Jackson 9 years, and Isla 7 years of Wyckoff, NJ. Sadly, during the Pandemic, family and friends could only be with Kira by video calls: her mother Gillian Hillidge of Victoria, BC; her father Ron LeVine & wife Micki; siblings Scott, Courtney & Brittany of New Jersey, Thea & husband Will Loyd of Grand Cayman; her step-siblings Allison & Gary; mother-in-law Ruth & sister-in-law Zoe McClorey of England; her Aunt Jackie (Roy d. 2005) McCullough of Markham, Ontario and her cousins, Theresa, and Stephan and families, who always made her welcome into their homes and loved her; the Rathbone family of Victoria; and her larger family & many friends in Victoria, Toronto, New Jersey, and Globally. Kira was predeceased by her doting grandparents Irene (d. 2002) and John (d. 2005) Hillidge of Rockwood, Ontario. When great trees fall, rocks on distant hills shudder, lions hunker down in tall grasses, and even elephants lumber after safety. And when great souls die, after a period peace blooms, slowly and always irregularly. Spaces fill with a kind of soothing electric vibration. Our senses, restored, never To be the same, whisper to us. They existed. They existed. We can be. Be and be Better. For they existed. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close