BONNER, Kristen Stephanie 1974 - 2020 We are saddened to announce the sudden passing of our beloved daughter Stephanie at R.J.H, on February 4, 2020, after a brief struggle with cancer. Stephanie was a 4th generation Victorian who attended Monterey, Cedar Hill and Victoria High schools. She was always full of enthusiasm, energy and humour with a strong sense of justice and occasion. She was kind-hearted and generous and was well loved in return. Despite her challenges, Stephanie led a full life and had many plans for the future. She will be deeply missed by her family: parents Ken and Margot Bonner, sister, Michelle Bonner (German Ebert) and adored niece and nephew, Simona and Maximo Ebert. She also leaves her aunt and uncle, Frank and Nancy Bonner and cousins, Trevor Bonner (Liz) and Scott Bonner (Melina) and her many friends at Special O, especially Krista. She was predeceased by her grandfather, Victor Young, grandparents, Ralph and Virginia Bonner and her aunt, Sandra Bonner. Many thanks to Special Olympics for providing Stephanie with a community of caring people, an identity, and much fun. She benefited from the companionship and guidance of the volunteers and participants. Thanks also to the health care professionals for the exceptional care and support they gave to Stephanie and to us, especially Dr. Mark Lawson. A Celebration of Life will be held at Sands Funeral Chapel, 1803 Quadra Street, Victoria on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Special Olympics Victoria, Box 31121 RPO University Heights, Victoria, BC V8N 6J3.
