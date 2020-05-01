March 1929 - April 2020
We lost a special person my husband, our dad, grandpa and great-grandpa, thank-you Dr. Mike Davison, Beacon Homecare, and now VIHA for 5 years of help, also the Doctors and Nurses at Victoria General Hospital. Edith and Family.
No service by request
Published in The Times Colonist from May 1 to May 3, 2020.