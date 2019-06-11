On Thursday, May 30, 2019, Kyla Marie Foster, wife, mother, daughter and sister passed away at the age of 30. Kyla will be forever remembered by her loving husband Ryan and their precious son Lucas, her dad Jim Eaton (Marci), mom Marie Eaton (Rod), her sister Amalia (James) niece Isobell and a very large extended family.
"Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure.
You are loved beyond words, and missed beyond measure."
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Kyla's name to BC Epilepsy Society or BC Cancer Foundation.
Published in The Times Colonist on June 11, 2019