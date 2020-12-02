ATWALL, Lakhhant 1928 - 2020 We are sad to announce the passing of Lakhhant (Bunt) Atwall on November 29, 2020. Predeceased by her husband, Jogindar Atwall in 2010, she is survived by her son Kabel (Rauvin), daughter Rasvir Sihota (Amarjit), son Sackveer (Lisette) and grandchildren Andrea (Dan), Devin, Khem, Asha, Ranji, and Jeevan, as well as her great-grandchildren Noah and Ava. She is also survived by and will be greatly missed by her brother Harbian Johl and his wife Surjeet, as well as by her sister-in-law Debi Sanghera and her husband Balwant. Also missing her will be her numerous nieces and nephews. Born in Chemanius BC, but raised in the Punjab due to the early passing of her mother, Bunt came back to Victoria in 1954 with her husband and son. There she helped establish a family and a home through her hard work, her kind heart, and her caring nature. These virtues were present throughout her life and were the center of her being. Words cannot describe how much good she did and the number of people she helped. It is unfortunate that she suffered from dementia in her later years but she always remembered her family members and would delight in seeing them. On behalf of the family, we would like to express our gratitude to the nurses at the Jade Manor of the Delta View Care Center. The compassion and the care they afforded our mom was very much appreciated. A private funeral service will be held on December 10, 2020 at the Riverside Funeral Home, with a prayer taking place at the Gurdwara Nanak Niwas afterwards.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store