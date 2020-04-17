Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lan Chen. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Obituary

CHEN, Lan Passed away at home where she wanted to be in Saanich, British Columbia, on Apr 6, 2020, after an unfair struggle against cancer. Survived by spouse Brian Haug, father Lawrence, mother Betty, grandmother May, grandmother Yeh, brother David (Carolina), niece Rafaella, and nephew Leonardo. Lan was born in Taipei, Taiwan, on Nov 8, 1979, and immigrated with her family to Canada as a young girl. She attended school in Toronto then Vancouver, obtaining her bachelor's degree from UBC. She met her sweetheart Brian in 1999 and moved to Victoria where they made their home together and Lan found her career as a financial planner with RBC. Lan was pretty, charming, and sweet, a lovely soul who saw the best in everything and everyone. She thought of others before herself. Her bright, ready smile and easy laugh brought light to any gathering. Her memory will forever be held close to all our hearts. Deepest thanks to many friends and loved ones for their gifts, food, messages, and visits, and to the amazing, kind caregivers of Victoria Hospice and Saanich Community Health. A Celebration of Lan's Life is planned at McCall Gardens at 4665 Falaise Drive in Victoria, details to be publicized when practicable. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lan's honour may be made to the BC SPCA (where she found faithful Lola) or to Victoria Hospice. Condolences may be offered to the family at





CHEN, Lan Passed away at home where she wanted to be in Saanich, British Columbia, on Apr 6, 2020, after an unfair struggle against cancer. Survived by spouse Brian Haug, father Lawrence, mother Betty, grandmother May, grandmother Yeh, brother David (Carolina), niece Rafaella, and nephew Leonardo. Lan was born in Taipei, Taiwan, on Nov 8, 1979, and immigrated with her family to Canada as a young girl. She attended school in Toronto then Vancouver, obtaining her bachelor's degree from UBC. She met her sweetheart Brian in 1999 and moved to Victoria where they made their home together and Lan found her career as a financial planner with RBC. Lan was pretty, charming, and sweet, a lovely soul who saw the best in everything and everyone. She thought of others before herself. Her bright, ready smile and easy laugh brought light to any gathering. Her memory will forever be held close to all our hearts. Deepest thanks to many friends and loved ones for their gifts, food, messages, and visits, and to the amazing, kind caregivers of Victoria Hospice and Saanich Community Health. A Celebration of Lan's Life is planned at McCall Gardens at 4665 Falaise Drive in Victoria, details to be publicized when practicable. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lan's honour may be made to the BC SPCA (where she found faithful Lola) or to Victoria Hospice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close