CHEN, Lan Passed away at home where she wanted to be in Saanich, British Columbia, on Apr 6, 2020, after an unfair struggle against cancer. Survived by spouse Brian Haug, father Lawrence, mother Betty, grandmother May, grandmother Yeh, brother David (Carolina), niece Rafaella, and nephew Leonardo. Lan was born in Taipei, Taiwan, on Nov 8, 1979, and immigrated with her family to Canada as a young girl. She attended school in Toronto then Vancouver, obtaining her bachelor's degree from UBC. She met her sweetheart Brian in 1999 and moved to Victoria where they made their home together and Lan found her career as a financial planner with RBC. Lan was pretty, charming, and sweet, a lovely soul who saw the best in everything and everyone. She thought of others before herself. Her bright, ready smile and easy laugh brought light to any gathering. Her memory will forever be held close to all our hearts. Deepest thanks to many friends and loved ones for their gifts, food, messages, and visits, and to the amazing, kind caregivers of Victoria Hospice and Saanich Community Health. A Celebration of Lan's Life is planned at McCall Gardens at 4665 Falaise Drive in Victoria, details to be publicized when practicable. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lan's honour may be made to the BC SPCA (where she found faithful Lola) or to Victoria Hospice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020