Lan CHEN
November 08, 1979 - April 06, 2020
Further to beloved Lan's obituary published April 17-19, 2020, a Celebration of Life and reception with only invited guests and family in attendance will be held Sunday, November 8, 2020, at 2:00 pm in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, Victoria, BC. Other guests may attend the service virtually, with details available on Lan's obituary page at mccallgardens.com/obituaries/lan-chen

Lan was pretty, charming, and sweet, a lovely soul who saw the best in everything and everyone. She thought of others before herself. Her bright, ready smile and easy laugh brought light to any gathering. Her memory will forever be held close to all our hearts.

Published in The Times Colonist from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens
4665 Falaise Drive
Victoria, BC V8Y 1B4
(250) 385-4465
