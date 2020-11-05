Further to beloved Lan's obituary published April 17-19, 2020, a Celebration of Life and reception with only invited guests and family in attendance will be held Sunday, November 8, 2020, at 2:00 pm in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, Victoria, BC. Other guests may attend the service virtually, with details available on Lan's obituary page at mccallgardens.com/obituaries/lan-chen
Lan was pretty, charming, and sweet, a lovely soul who saw the best in everything and everyone. She thought of others before herself. Her bright, ready smile and easy laugh brought light to any gathering. Her memory will forever be held close to all our hearts.