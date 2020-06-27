It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Lance Davis at his home in Ottawa after a valiant and courageous battle with cancer.



Lance was born in Victoria to Gerry Davis and the late Helen Ferguson, and was a proud father to Alyssa and Emma (both of Victoria) whom he held in his thoughts and in his heart every day.



Lance is also survived by his brothers Gary (Kathy) of Kelowna, Ken (Wendy) of Ottawa, Murray (Gayle) of Bon Accord, Dez (Joie) of White Rock, Mike (Sandra) of Devon, and Dan (Pam) of Jacksonville, Florida.



Lance came from a big family, of which he was so very proud, and leaves behind many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. A special thank-you to aunts Florence and Maxine for their unwavering support, to his special friends, Mark & Sue, for their gifts of lifelong friendship and spiritual guidance, and to his best buddies George, John, Ken, Norm, and Steve for their constant support and friendship.



Lastly, he will be forever loved and missed by his love and best friend, Nina. While their years together were too few, they made the very best of the time they did have, and found the truest, purest and most profound love in one other.



We wish to thank the wonderful staff and nurses at The Champlain LHIN and, in particular, Brigid, who showed Lance great care and compassion in his final days, and who was a wonderful support to Nina.



Lance will be remembered for being the great friend and listener he was to many, for his courage, resiliency and ability to live and love life fully, for always wanting to be better and do better, and for his sharp wit, love of all music (super-fan of the Rolling Stones), and hitting the greens whenever and wherever he could.



Due to COVID, private services will be held at a later date. For those wishing, charitable donations may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Richmond, or to Saint Patrick Basilica Parish Ottawa.



“He, for all his frailties, had passion."



