Obituary

BARKLEY, Lanny September 22, 1954 - March 18, 2020 We are sad to announce that Lanny passed at Victoria Hospice surrounded by his family. Lanny was a loving husband, father, Grandad, and Pops. Lanny was predeceased by his father Gordon; mother, Janet; and brother, Danny. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Janet; sons Adam, Matt (Aubrey); grandchildren Paden, Raven, Mia, Norey, Jasmine and Asia; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He will also be missed by his extended Hadden family. We would like to thank the team at Renal, and send a special thanks to Dr Gaylene Hargrove for the years she treated Lanny, especially at the end. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the SPCA or Victoria Hospice
