ERICKSON, Lara Lee August 17, 1977 - October 5, 2019 Forever loved by Mom and Dad, Hugh, Eric, Selina, Leon and Theo. Loved by family, friends and Special People. Too many to mention. Tearfully missed, lovingly remembered. Lara left on a road trip with high fives and big hugs. No service by request. A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Victoria Hospice or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019