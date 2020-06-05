Larry E. LePARD
March 13, 1945 - April 22, 2020
Larry Edgar LePard passed away April 22, 2020, with loved ones at his side.  He was 75 years young.

Larry is survived by his oldest son Dave and ?granddaughter Alisin, his daughter Tracy and son-in-law David, his son Rob, and his daughter Aimee, son-in-law Mike, and granddaughters Rylie and Tristyn.

We all miss Larry immensely?. Our much loved Dad, Grandfather and friend brought joy and happiness to our lives. He lives on in our hearts and memories.

Published in The Times Colonist from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
