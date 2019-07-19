Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry F. LCol (Ret'd) CADE. View Sign Obituary

With heavy hearts we announce that our wonderful husband, dad and papa, Larry Frederick Cade, has lost his courageous battle with cancer. In the early hours of July 12th, he died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. During his last weeks, he was showered with an outpouring of love and support from a lifetime of close friends and family who remember him as a kind and generous friend, always willing to make time for the many people in his life.



Larry was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba 71 years ago. He spent his childhood there until the fall of 1966 when he embarked on a great adventure and headed off to the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ontario to study civil engineering. The military not only offered Larry an education but it provided him a career, a life of travel, and a wonderful community of friends. And, it was during his student years in Kingston that he met Jackie - the love of his life. They were married on May 23, 1970 - one week after his graduation from RMC.



Larry served for a short time as a naval officer before reclassifying to the Military Engineering Branch where he spent the majority of his military career. He was posted to nine cities across Canada ultimately ending up at CFB Esquimalt in 1990.



In 1993, Larry and Jackie set permanent roots in Victoria and Larry traded in his military uniform for a jacket and tie. Joining the Ministry of Attorney General, he continued his engineering career, working to support courthouse facilities across the province.



Larry was an engaged member of his community. He was a dedicated soccer referee, and volunteered much of his time supporting the local soccer community. He was an active member of the Vancouver Island Ex-Cadet Club and enjoyed his time on its executive committee.



Larry has always been an amazing role model for his family. His children and grandchildren were the pride and joy of his life. He loved to spend time with them, enjoying soccer in the backyard, games of Uno, bike rides, puzzles, and hiking up Mount Doug. He and Jackie always made an effort to plan family holidays with their grandchildren in mind. Larry would be the first to suggest boogie boarding while in Mexico or an early morning kayak on Cowichan Lake. The legacy of Larry's kind spirit, love of family, and zest for life will live on through them.



Shortly after retiring in the spring of 2015, Larry was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma. It didn't slow him down. He continued his regular routine of exercise and cycling everywhere, even to attend medical tests and treatments as he fought back the cancer that had dared to interrupt his life. Larry and Jackie set their sites on living life to the fullest and, over the past four years, they travelled the world with friends and family.



Larry was preceded in death by his mother (Muriel) and father (Fred). He is survived by his wife Jackelyn (nee Lawlor), daughter Catherine (Howard), son Brian (Kia) and four loving grandchildren Isabel, Leo, Henry and Hattie, as well as his siblings Lois (Cliff), Joyce (Bob), Bert (Anna), Alan (Kelly) and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Please join us for a stand-up reception to share stories and celebrate Larry's life on Thursday, August 15th at 1pm at the NADEN Wardroom (1586 Esquimalt Rd, Victoria, BC). If you wish, donations can be made in his memory to Myeloma Canada.

