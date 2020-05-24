Larry Macknicky
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MACKNICKY, Larry April 9, 1950 - May 9, 2020 Larry was a unique individual with a soft heart and a love of history, politics, books, music and ballet. He always purchased tickets to every night of a ballet production, sitting in a different seat each time, so he could get a different perspective. He is remembered by many and will be missed. Thank you to all the staff at the Royal Jubilee Hospital who cared for Larry during this difficult time of COVID-19. A special thank you to Drs. Ross and Tim McKay for looking after Larry's medical needs for many years. Donations may be made to Dance Victoria in Larry's name. To offer a condolence please visit www.earthsoption.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 24 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Earth's Option - Cremation and Burial Services
5 - 831 Devonshire Rd
Victoria, BC V9A 4T5
(778) 440-8500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved