MACKNICKY, Larry April 9, 1950 - May 9, 2020 Larry was a unique individual with a soft heart and a love of history, politics, books, music and ballet. He always purchased tickets to every night of a ballet production, sitting in a different seat each time, so he could get a different perspective. He is remembered by many and will be missed. Thank you to all the staff at the Royal Jubilee Hospital who cared for Larry during this difficult time of COVID-19. A special thank you to Drs. Ross and Tim McKay for looking after Larry's medical needs for many years. Donations may be made to Dance Victoria in Larry's name. To offer a condolence please visit www.earthsoption.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 24 to May 26, 2020.