Or Copy this URL to Share

Predeceased by his wife Diana in 2011. He will be lovingly remembered by his children; Sheldon, Lori (Doug), Lee (Patty), Shawn (Susanne) and grandchildren. Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoors. He worked as a firefighter for DND retiring in 1996. No service at his request.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store