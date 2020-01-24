Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry William Willett. View Sign Obituary

WILLETT, Larry William (February 7, 1946 to January 7, 2020) Taken too soon, from family and friends - Larry passed at RJH, at age 73, after gallant battle with cancer. He leaves behind his brave daughter Kaleigh and his loving son Lea who will both miss him terribly. He also leaves brother Don and family in Nanaimo, brother-in-law Damon Jones of Vancouver, and niece Robyn and family; also cousin Vanessa, who has been there for Larry and will miss him. Too, left to miss him are Lea's mom Barb ad good friends Pete, Paul and Wendy, Russ and Judy, Sue-Low, Brenda, Corey, and Veronica - to mention some; plus several maternal cousins. Thanks to those friends above who helped Larry through his illness in important ways. Larry's friends were also there to support him in his single parent role the last 8 years, which he embraced wholeheartedly. Larry was pre-deceased by his wife Kim in 2012 and brother Delmar in 2016. His parents Joyce and Lea also pre-deceased him, as did several cousins. Raised and schooled in Victoria, Larry worked and lived here his whole life. He worked hard and expected all to do the same. He was very talented and his occupations were varied: handyman, mechanic, auto body and his life's work, which he loved - construction. He taught his son all these and Lea is grateful he had such an expert teacher. Larry successfully ran his own construction business for over 30 years and his work was well-respected. Larry did it his way! He loved fishing, collecting and working on cars, raising his daughter and taking her to Disneyland. He spent years of effort and imagination to make his Christmas light display a wonder for all to enjoy on the light route. There will be no service by request. A commemorative gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. Thanks to the Cancer Clinic and the caring staff of RJH-4S. Remember all - he's A-1 - didn't want us to worry. Rest well, Larry.





Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020

