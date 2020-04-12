Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. László Antal Adorján. View Sign Obituary

ADORJÁN, Dr. László Antal April 22, 1932 - April 3, 2020 With heavy hearts we announce the passing of László. He leaves to forever miss him, daughter, Claire Adorján-Byrne and her husband, Denis Byrne of Nanaimo; son-in-law, Jan Mott of Victoria; grandchildren, Sara, Jeremy, Sofie, and Hannah Mott of Victoria, as well as many extended family members and friends. László was predeceased by his beloved wife, Pamela Rosemary Adorján; sister, Irén Adorján; parents, Zsigmond and Zsigmondne Adorján (Irén Fehér); and daughter, Rosemary Mott. László was born in Tiszakóród, a village in eastern Hungary, and remained in Hungary until November of 1956 when he, along with three friends, left Hungary to escape the Russian invasion which ended the Hungarian uprising. László ended up in England and continued his studies at Birmingham University. He graduated in June of 1960 with his BSc. During this time, he met the love of his life, Pamela and they were married on April 24, 1962. In June of 1963, László received his PhD. and continued working at Birmingham University. Two daughters were born - Rosemary in 1965 and Claire in 1967. In August of 1982, the family immigrated to Halifax, Nova Scotia where László began working at the Technical University of Nova Scotia as the Head of the Mining and Metallurgical Engineering Department as well as the Director of the Minerals Engineering Centre. It was twenty or so years later when László retired. Several years after retirement, László and Pamela left the east coast of Canada and settled in Qualicum Beach where they lived for over 17 years. László was a brilliant man - always thinking. He had many interests including astronomy, photography, and building various devices and gadgets. He enjoyed listening to classical music until his hearing deteriorated so he was no longer able to enjoy this pleasure. He and Pamela enjoyed travelling and spent a lot of time cruising the world. László was a kind, gentle man full of integrity and generosity. He was devoted to Pamela and after her diagnosis of Alzheimer disease, he was determined to take care of her at home for as long as he was able - which he did. After Pamela's passing at Trillium Lodge on January 31, 2020, László lost his will to live and passed away at home 63 days later, on April 3, 2020. They are now reunited, and their love story continues. Sincere gratitude and thanks to Dr. Susan Hunter, the VIHA Palliative Home Care Nursing team, especially Kris; as well as to Comfort Keepers - D'Arcy, Liz, and especially Alena for their kind and loving care of László. Gratitude also to the Oceanside Hospice Society and Nanaimo Red Cross for the equipment that contributed to László's comfort during his last weeks. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to honour László's memory may do so by making a donation in his name to either the Oceanside Hospice Society or the Nanaimo Branch of the Canadian Red Cross. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.yatesmemorial.ca YATES MEMORIAL SERVICES 1.877.264.3848 "Lives Cherished and Celebrated" Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020

