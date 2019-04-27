BURNETT, Lauchlan Stewart October 7, 1924 - April 17, 2019 Our beloved Husband, Dad and Papa passed away peacefully at age 94 surrounded by his family. Born in Glasgow, Scotland, Stew was a WWII Veteran (Submariner) and a long-time golfer at Cedar Hill Golf Club. Stew spent the last 10 years enjoying many cruises with his wife and family. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 71 years, our Mum Vivienne, 3 children Ron (Teresa), Sandy, Barb (Dave), 7 grandchildren Alix (Jason), Bill, Mike, Jon (Kiersten), Liz (Steve), Douglas, Pauline (Toni) and 8 great-grandchildren. No service per Dad's request. A family gathering will be held to honor and celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers donations to Saanich Peninsula Hospice would be very much appreciated.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019