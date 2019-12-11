Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura Anne Baldwin. View Sign Obituary

BALDWIN, Laura Anne Born April 6, 1935 died peacefully at home in Victoria on December 9, 2019 surrounded by the love of her family, with her cat Sophie sleeping in her lap. Laura was born in Caversham Redding UK and grew up in England during WWII. She survived a traumatic childhood but did not let it define her. She became an RN and a midwife in England and moved to Vancouver in 1960. Laura worked at Vancouver General Hospital as a critical care nurse and in the cardiac unit. She met her husband Barry at Yellowpoint Lodge and they were married in 1966. Laura was a loving and devoted mother and role model to Karen and David and stepmother to Leslie and Keith. Laura's faith was a fundamental part of who she was and she was active in congregations in Vancouver, Sooke and Victoria. She was an advocate and a change maker. After both her children came out as gay, she and Barry started PFLAG (Parents and Friends of Lesbian and Gays) on Vancouver Island in the early 1990's and for many years she answered calls from parents and children offering support and compassion. Laura lived with Bipolar Disorder and spoke openly about the disease and the impact on her life, trying to break down the stigma of mental illness. She and Barry were the focus of an article in the Globe and Mail about their experiences. She helped start the Vital Vittles outreach program at Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Sooke. Laura was a dialysis patient at the Royal Jubilee Hospital for the last six years. She made great friends with her fellow patients, nurses and staff and touched many lives. Knowing she was at the end of her life Laura made the choice to have a medically assisted death. This gave her comfort and control and she was fully present until the moment she died. In the last week of her life she gave generously of her time and energy visiting with friends and family, sharing stories and beautiful goodbyes. Laura was predeceased by her son David, her husband Barry and her step-daughter Leslie. She is survived by her daughter Karen, partner Kim and granddaughter Rowan; her step-son Keith, wife Susan and grandson Geoffrey and fiancée Kendra; grandson Matthew and wife T.J. and son-in-law Ivan. She will be missed by many dear friends. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, December 14th at 1 p.m. at Lutheran Church of the Cross, reception to follow. Laura was passionate in her support of many organizations. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory can be made to the Victoria Sexual Assault Centre, BC SPCA Victoria Branch, or Lutheran Church of the Cross.





