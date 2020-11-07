STEELE, Laura Christine February 4th, 1953 - November1st, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce Laura's passing on November 1st at the Royal Jubilee Hospital. Predeceased by her father Bill in 2009, she is survived by her mother Elizabeth in North Saanich, her son Jordan (Katelynn, grandchildren Riley and Ryan) in Edmonton, her sister Julia (Chris) in Campbell River, niece Sarah (Ian) in Vancouver, and nephew Christopher in Edmonton, along with other aunts and cousins. Following her graduation from Norfolk school in Victoria in 1971, Laura attended the Bassist Institute of Design in Portland Oregon. She then went to Toronto in hopes that the big city would provide design opportunities. After one winter, she realized she was an island girl and returned to her roots in Victoria. She worked for a few lawyers before finally following her passion for interior design and launched NewSpace Interior Design in 2001. In addition to home and office redesign, her legacy will live on through her skilled, artistic design work in many hotels in Victoria. Laura's reputation as a sought after designer, was her best advertising. She took great pride in her son Jordan and was looking forward to being able to spend more time with her grandchildren. The family would like to thank our adopted family members, Pat and Rob Clarke for their many years of friendship, love and unwavering support. Laura had a wide circle of friends and colleagues who formulated her official "support crew" in the last few months, some of whom were friends since her Norfolk days. Heartfelt gratitude to Janet & Bruce, Karim, Matt, Shirley & Rob, Joanne, Renza & Nigel, Debra & Ray, Ian, Jackie & Phil and Tina. The family would also like to thank her physicians and the care team at RJH CVU, 3NW and ICU for their skill and compassion. Laura will be missed by many of those who knew her.







