DALSIN, Laura Eileen (Parker) August 17th, 1976 - March 27th, 2019 On March 27th, 2019 our beloved Laura passed into the loving arms of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. Laura was born August 17th, 1976 in Victoria, BC at the Royal Jubilee Hospital to her parents Bonnie and Tom Parker. She was predeceased by her father, Thomas William Parker; maternal grandparents, Melvin and Jean Brown; and paternal grandparents, William and Ruth Parker. Laura is survived by her mother, Bonnie Judith Ellen Tateham; stepfather, Barry Edmond Tateham; brother, Michael Thomas Parker (Gail); husband, Clinton Jerome Dalsin; nieces Olivia and Zoe; nephews Gabriel and Zander; aunts, uncles and cousins. Laura was an avid knitter and her mission was knitting slippers, socks and blankets for holocaust survivors and Christian believers in Israel. Laura loved to read and socialize with friends. She taught knitting and was active in a knitting club. Laura was an active member of both the Victoria Alliance Church and Temple Yeshua. She will be missed by all family members and many friends. Funeral service will be held at the Victoria Alliance Church, 1792 Townley Street on Wednesday, April 17th at 10:30am. Reception to follow. Private interment will take place in the afternoon, following the services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association; the Vancouver Island Kidney Patients Association or a charity of your choice.







1803 QUADRA ST At North Park Street

Victoria , BC V8T 4B8

(250) 388-5155 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019

