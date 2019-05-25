Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura Jean Gibson. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 Obituary

GIBSON, Laura Jean Devoted Mother, Sister and Wife Laura Jean Gibson, 83, died peacefully Thursday May 2nd at her home in Victoria with her family by her side. Laura was born December 9th, 1935 in Dungiven, Northern Ireland to John and Jane McShane. Laura was a compassionate and caring person who touched the lives of all who knew her. She wrote letters to her sister for 60 years and stayed in touch with school friends. She always made guests and relatives feel welcome with warm hospitality, smiles and humour. She married Walter Gibson on June 25th 1957 and immigrated, with her sister Edith, 3 days later to Ottawa, Canada with the promise of work and a future. They had two children and extended family that all grew up together in the Ottawa valley. In 1976, the family moved to Vancouver and then moved again to Victoria in 1979 where she was a member of the Cedar Hill Golf Club for many years. Laura worked for children's aid and a Rabbi at a local temple while she raised her children and created a loving household. Laura is survived by her husband Walter Gibson, her two sisters Edith Gross and Beryl (Geordie) Martin, her children Shane (Anabel) and Jeff (Shirley) Gibson, her grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her sister Isobell Margaret "Peggy" Stitt, Mother Jane and Father John. The family would like to express their gratefulness for the compassion of the home care workers, these unsung heroes of our society that made it possible for Laura to be at home. A special thanks from our family to Marie Meredith who without her professionalism and knowledge of end of life care, we would have been lost. "I will pass this way but once, therefore any good that I can do for any human being, let me do it now. Let me not deter or neglect it, For I may not pass this way again." A Celebration of Life will be held at First Memorial Funeral Services, 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria, British Columbia, June 29th at 2:00PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Victoria Hospice. A donation box will also be available at the service.





