ANTHONY, Laura Joan It is with sad hearts but happy memories we regret to announce the passing of our loving mother Laura Joan Anthony. Joan was born in Didsbury, AB on October 12, 1933 to Emanuel and Dorothy Befus. She passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Victoria, BC. Predeceased by her loving husband of 61 years Ray. Joan leaves behind 3 children: Dorothy (Gary), Brenda (Doug), and Michael and her brother Terry (Eileen). She has seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren who were her pride and joy. Joan enjoyed sewing, quilting and loved to travel. At this time no service is planned. In lieu of flowers a donation in Mom's name could be made to Janeece Place Children's Health Foundation of Victoria Island. 345 Wade Rd Victoria BC V9B- 6X2 or charity if your choice. "Grow old along with me, the best is yet to be"