1/1
Laura Joan Anthony
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ANTHONY, Laura Joan It is with sad hearts but happy memories we regret to announce the passing of our loving mother Laura Joan Anthony. Joan was born in Didsbury, AB on October 12, 1933 to Emanuel and Dorothy Befus. She passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Victoria, BC. Predeceased by her loving husband of 61 years Ray. Joan leaves behind 3 children: Dorothy (Gary), Brenda (Doug), and Michael and her brother Terry (Eileen). She has seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren who were her pride and joy. Joan enjoyed sewing, quilting and loved to travel. At this time no service is planned. In lieu of flowers a donation in Mom's name could be made to Janeece Place Children's Health Foundation of Victoria Island. 345 Wade Rd Victoria BC V9B- 6X2 or charity if your choice. "Grow old along with me, the best is yet to be"




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sands Funeral Chapel Cremation and Reception Centre (Colwood)
317 GOLDSTREAM AVE
Victoria, BC V9B 2W4
(250) 478-3821
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved