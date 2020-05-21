Laura Bonnie Marie Finch (née Pruden)



Laura is survived by her husband Livingston, her two sons Paul and Adam, her goddaughter Oriana Walker, and three of her sisters. Born and raised in Richmond, BC she began her life of service as a child and youth care practitioner in Vancouver, and then an immigrant services worker. In 1995, she moved with her family to the Cowichan Valley, where she opened the Island Bagel Company. The store became a hub of social activity for many social groups and environmental causes. She was a passionate advocate for reconciliation with indigenous people, and for more than 20 years dedicated much of her time to that goal, becoming close friends with members of the Cowichan tribes. Her community work was recognized by the Queen's Diamond Jubilee medal. At age 65 she completed a solo pilgrimage of the Camino trail, and in the final six years of her life participated in the Coldwater sundance in Merritt, BC. Her passing during the covid pandemic was marked by a drumming ceremony outside of her home on the Saanich inlet. She will be missed and remembered by family, friends and the many young women she mentored throughout her life.



