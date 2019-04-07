LAMASH (MATWICK), Laura Ruth (nee Baker) MARCH 28, 2019 In her home and with her family by her side, our beloved mother Laura passed away peacefully March 28, 2019 in Delta, BC, age 86. Predeceased by parents, Cecil & Ivy Baker, first husband, Victor Matwick and husband Joseph Lamash and son Kevin Matwick; Laura is survived by sons: Howard, Michael and Joby and daughters Patricia and Sharon, as well as sisters Penny, Pat and brother Richard along with 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Born in Saskatchewan on July 24, 1932, among the places Laura lived were Brandon, MB; Thunder Bay, ON; Victoria and Vancouver, BC. Mom enjoyed travel, reading, bridge and other card games and was a big Blue Jays fan. We will miss you, mom. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019