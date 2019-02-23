GERRETT, Lauren Gayle September 7, 1959 - January 25, 2019 It is with great sadness we inform you after a long illness Lauren has passed away. Missed by brother John (Joan) Sousa and sisters Diane (Gord) West and Janis (Elmer) Wiebe. www.firstmemorialduncan.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019