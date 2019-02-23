Lauren Gayle Gerrett

GERRETT, Lauren Gayle September 7, 1959 - January 25, 2019 It is with great sadness we inform you after a long illness Lauren has passed away. Missed by brother John (Joan) Sousa and sisters Diane (Gord) West and Janis (Elmer) Wiebe. www.firstmemorialduncan.com
