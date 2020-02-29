Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laurence P. FARRELL. View Sign Obituary

LCdr (RCN) Laurence "Lou" FARRELL passed away peacefully at Victoria, BC January 10, 2020 in the presence of family. "Lou" was born on a family homestead near Elfros, Saskatchewan, grew up in Virginia Town, Ontario and finished high school at Moose Jaw, Tech. After high school, Lou joined the navy. Lou was a member of the inaugural class of cadets at HMCS Venture, where Lou and his classmates formed lifelong bonds of friendship. Lou served thirty-five years with the Royal Canadian Navy, serving aboard HMCS Margaree among other ships and in postings to Halifax, Ottawa, Montreal and Victoria. After retirement, Lou and Marlyn moved to Central Saanich where Lou enjoyed his weekly swim with the "SOBs." Later, they would settle on Gabriola Island where they made many deep and lasting friendships and where Lou took up watercolour painting and a passion for gardening. Lou was a member and proponent of the AA program for over fifty years. Through the program he made close and lasting friendships with people on Gabriola, in Victoria and across the country. Laurence is predeceased by his wife Marlyn, and sons Kelly and Sidney. He is survived by his son Casey and daughter Desirea, and grandchildren Zoe, Jill, Shane, Sidney, Madelaine, Jacqueline, Jonahs (Taewyn), Calvin (Sarah), Trevor, Darien, Dawson, and Aaron. Lou is remembered fondly for his lovely garden, his kindness to all, his enthusiastic support for the interests and passions of family and friends, and his wise and compassionate aid to anyone on the journey of recovery and sobriety. Family and friends are invited to gather to remember Lou and celebrate his life at 11:00 am Thursday March 26, 2020 at the Centennial United Church Assembly Hall, 612 David St., Victoria, BC.

LCdr (RCN) Laurence "Lou" FARRELL passed away peacefully at Victoria, BC January 10, 2020 in the presence of family. "Lou" was born on a family homestead near Elfros, Saskatchewan, grew up in Virginia Town, Ontario and finished high school at Moose Jaw, Tech. After high school, Lou joined the navy. Lou was a member of the inaugural class of cadets at HMCS Venture, where Lou and his classmates formed lifelong bonds of friendship. Lou served thirty-five years with the Royal Canadian Navy, serving aboard HMCS Margaree among other ships and in postings to Halifax, Ottawa, Montreal and Victoria. After retirement, Lou and Marlyn moved to Central Saanich where Lou enjoyed his weekly swim with the "SOBs." Later, they would settle on Gabriola Island where they made many deep and lasting friendships and where Lou took up watercolour painting and a passion for gardening. Lou was a member and proponent of the AA program for over fifty years. Through the program he made close and lasting friendships with people on Gabriola, in Victoria and across the country. Laurence is predeceased by his wife Marlyn, and sons Kelly and Sidney. He is survived by his son Casey and daughter Desirea, and grandchildren Zoe, Jill, Shane, Sidney, Madelaine, Jacqueline, Jonahs (Taewyn), Calvin (Sarah), Trevor, Darien, Dawson, and Aaron. Lou is remembered fondly for his lovely garden, his kindness to all, his enthusiastic support for the interests and passions of family and friends, and his wise and compassionate aid to anyone on the journey of recovery and sobriety. Family and friends are invited to gather to remember Lou and celebrate his life at 11:00 am Thursday March 26, 2020 at the Centennial United Church Assembly Hall, 612 David St., Victoria, BC. Published in The Times Colonist on Feb. 29, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close