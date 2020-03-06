de SOUSA, Laurentina (née da Costa) March 3, 1926 - February 25, 2020 Formerly from Victoria, Laurentina ended her suffering in Abbotsford, and passed on to a world of peace and rest. She was born in Vila Franca do Campo, on the island of Saõ Miguel, Açores, the daughter of José da Costa Couto and Francisca Augusta da Costa. Laurentina and her surviving children moved to Canada in 1961 to join her husband, Antonio. She is predeceased by her young son, Antonio Manuel, her parents, her husband, Antonio, her son-in-law, Malcolm, and her four brothers, Albano, José, Antonio, and Arturo, all of whom she loved dearly. She is survived by her four children, José (Shelagh), Adelia, Laurentina, and Antonio; one brother, Norberto (Maria do Carmo); her nine grandchildren - LeeAnne, Aurick, Lauren, Sean, Alana, Jacob, Alexander, Lucas, and Nicolaus - and their partners; and seven great-grandchildren - Alexana, Konnor, Amalie, Ethan, Donovan, Ariella, and Elena. Laurentina wanted to live, and so she shall now have eternal life. Prayers: Sunday, March 8th at 7:00 p.m.; Funeral Mass: Monday, March 9th at noon - both at St. Andrew's Cathedral. Interment: Royal Oak Burial Park. Celebration of Life: Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020