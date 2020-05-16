Lauretta Morin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lauretta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MORIN, Lauretta February 3, 1964 - May 9, 2020 While in the arms of her loving husband Ron, Lauretta passed peacefully from her pain and exhaustion into her heavenly reward early on May 9th. She is survived by Ron, and by her children: Scott Arnold and Liana Arnold (Chris), Matthew and Ellen Bardutz; her parents, Lloyd and Caroll Morin; brothers: Gerry (Sylvia), Greg (Didi), and many adoring nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. She was predeceased by her sister, Jacquie. Lauretta was a graduate of Lambrick Park Secondary and Camosun College. Lauretta was totally committed to service of others - seniors and children. She sacrificed her money, energy, and ultimately her health in defense of children who were captives of a bureaucracy that denied them the opportunity of family. To the end, she battled for the recognition of "custom adoption" for indigenous peoples in BC. She never lost her positive and encouraging spirit and never allowed herself to succumb to self-pity or bitterness. Her songs and poetry are her legacy. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered online at www.sandsduncan.ca




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 16 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sands Funeral Chapel - Duncan
187 TRUNK RD
Duncan, BC V9L 2P1
(250) 746-5212
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved