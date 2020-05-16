MORIN, Lauretta February 3, 1964 - May 9, 2020 While in the arms of her loving husband Ron, Lauretta passed peacefully from her pain and exhaustion into her heavenly reward early on May 9th. She is survived by Ron, and by her children: Scott Arnold and Liana Arnold (Chris), Matthew and Ellen Bardutz; her parents, Lloyd and Caroll Morin; brothers: Gerry (Sylvia), Greg (Didi), and many adoring nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. She was predeceased by her sister, Jacquie. Lauretta was a graduate of Lambrick Park Secondary and Camosun College. Lauretta was totally committed to service of others - seniors and children. She sacrificed her money, energy, and ultimately her health in defense of children who were captives of a bureaucracy that denied them the opportunity of family. To the end, she battled for the recognition of "custom adoption" for indigenous peoples in BC. She never lost her positive and encouraging spirit and never allowed herself to succumb to self-pity or bitterness. Her songs and poetry are her legacy. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered online at www.sandsduncan.ca
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 16 to May 18, 2020.