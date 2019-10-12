Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laurie D. MORGAN. View Sign Obituary

Laurie Douglas Morgan passed on Sunday, September 29, surrounded by family and love. He is survived by his wife, Bridey, daughter, Kyla (Tony), son, Kieran (Charissa), and five grandchildren, Pascal, Elliot, Quinn, Lucia and Jude.



Laurie was born in Calgary, Alberta, the middle of three children. A man with a wide range of interests and talents, Laurie trained as an opera singer at the Banff Centre and at the Royal Conservatory of Music, pursued training in pastoral care in the United Church ministry, and trained in social work at U of Victoria finding a good career fit as a social worker.



His interests included outdoor activities such as hiking and camping, but cycling and kayaking were particular passions, and he pursued them vigorously, completing a 750 KM bike trip in Europe a mere year following back surgery. All his biking adventures were shared with his friends, Denise and Ed.



A strong commitment to social justice guided Laurie’s life. Wherever he lived he served his community by volunteering for many organizations. Most recently he sat on the board of directors for Oaklands Community Association.



Laurie and Bridey met at the University of Winnipeg and married in Winnipeg. Throughout their 49 years together they pursued dreams and passions together. In the early 80's they moved their family to the Slocan Valley to realize their dream of living off the land. They undertook this adventure with their close friends Paul and Barb, and during their time in the Kootenays Laurie and Bridey established a community of lifelong friends. In the late 90's they again moved the family, this time to the coast, where they fulfilled their dream of living by the ocean.



Laurie and Bridey shared a passion for travelling and exploring the world. They lived and worked oversees, making good friends there as well. And they travelled extensively, Russia, Scandinavia, Europe, Cuba, and South America being among the most recent travels.



A celebration of life will be held on Saturday November 9th at 10:30am at St. Aidans United Church, 3703 St. Aidans St., Victoria, BC.



Special thanks to Dr. Lisa Veres for all her compassionate care, as well as to the staff at Victoria Hospice.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Our Place Society or Victoria Hospice.

