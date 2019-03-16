Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laurie James Simpson. View Sign

SIMPSON, Laurie James December 28, 1928 - December 17, 2018 A true gentleman, Laurie James Simpson passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. Laurie, who was proud of his prairie upbringing, was born in Rouleau, SK. The family, father Peter, mother Bertha, and two older brothers, Art and Robbie and Laurie, moved to Lashburn. On the completion of high school he enrolled in a two year teacher training program in Saskatoon. After only a year, due to the post war teacher shortage, he was hired to teach grades 1 - 8 in a one room school at Burke. A few years later he moved to Lloydminster's Meridian school and then again to a one room school at Muir Creek, BC. He then taught at Sooke Elementary and in 1958 he became the principal there. In 1970 he became principal of John Muir as well. In 1978 he became the principal of Metchosin and Hans Helgsen schools until his retirement in 1984. Laurie was known for his integrity, thoughtfulness, and quiet strength and determination. In his retirement, he continued to be involved in his community. He remained in touch with so many of his students and staff, from the first class to his last. In retirement Laurie filled his life with the things he loved most, family, friends, painting, and world travel. A celebration of Laurie's life will take place on Monday, March 25, at 10:00AM at Sands Funeral Chapel, 1803 Quadra Street. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered at







1803 QUADRA ST At North Park Street

Victoria , BC V8T 4B8

(250) 388-5155 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019

