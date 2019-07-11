Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laurie Wallace Wicks. View Sign Obituary

WICKS, Laurie Wallace November 29, 1945 - June 10, 2019 Laurie Wallace Wicks passed away peacefully on June 10, 2019 at the age of 73 in Cowichan District Hospital surrounded by his family. Laurie was a draftsman and long time employee at BC Tel and Telus. His career there began with free-hand drawing of telephone lines and later transitioned to computer based drafting. He retired at the age of 55. Laurie's two boys Ryan and Darren were the light of his life. In 2004 he fell in love with Janet Rimmer and they later settled on a piece of property in Maple Bay where he could enjoy his cars, toys and tools. Laurie's most defining characteristics were that he was a man of integrity, who treated everyone with kindness and was deeply committed to his family. Laurie's legacy carries on with his beloved partner Janet, his two boys: Darren and Ryan (Christine), his four grandchildren: Tanner, Cohen, Kennedy and Charlotte. Laurie is also survived by brother Terry, wife Cathy and their three boys, Cody, Adam and Tyler Wicks. He is predeceased by his mother and father, Elizabeth and Wallace Wicks.





