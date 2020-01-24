Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laurin Louise Restall. View Sign Obituary

RESTALL, Laurin Louise (1921 - 2019) Daughter of Ida May and Colin Lachlan Kennedy, Laurin died peacefully in Nanaimo Regional Hospital on December 14, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Raymond Bruce Restall (1919-2008), sibling Robert Lachlan Kennedy (1926-2017) and eldest daughter Dorthy Ann Restall. She is survived by her three remaining children, Robert (Susan), Janet and Margaret (Greig), four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews. Sincere thanks to to all the outstanding hospital staff. A tea in her honour will be held in early spring. Her ashes will be scattered in a favourite seaside location. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020

