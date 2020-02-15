KITCHEN, LaVerne Janice March 31, 1942 - January 31, 2020 LaVerne Kitchen, loving Wife, Mother and Nana, passed away peacefully at the Jubilee Hospital in Victoria, BC. Born to Joseph Patrick Thomas and Mary Ellen Thomas in Sidney, BC. LaVerne is survived by her husband, Alfred; children: Craig and Brenda (Ron); and her grandchildren: Steven, Andrew and Kelsey (Tyler); as well as many other family members and friends. LaVerne had a love for sewing, knitting and gardening and was lucky enough to be able to work as a seamstress for many years at Whites Diving. With a heart of gold, LaVerne was truly one of a kind, she will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 22, 2020 from 1:00 - 4:00 pm at the Beach House Restaurant located at 5109 Cordova Bay Road, Victoria.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020