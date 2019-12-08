Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lavina A. KNIGHT. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lavina Knight at the age of 90. Her husband of 66 years, Ted, passed away in 2018, and she is survived by her sons David (Cindy), Alan (Carley), Brian (Mary) and Keith (Luisa), grandchildren Lucy, Carolyn (Curtis), Peter, Bill and Christopher and great-grandchildren Max and Molly. Lavina was born in Nelson, BC, but after the untimely deaths of her parents in the 1930's, was raised by her Aunt in Creston, BC. After high school, she trained as a nurse at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria, graduating in 1951. She met her husband, Ted in Nelson and they were married in 1952. She was an outgoing lady who was a voracious reader, knitter, bridge player and observer of current events. Lavina and Ted lived in the family home in Victoria until late 2016, when they moved to an assisted living facility due to failing health. Lavina was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother and will be missed by all of us. Published in The Times Colonist on Dec. 8, 2019

