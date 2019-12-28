Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lavinia Mary Greenwood. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services - Duncan 375 Brae Road Duncan , BC V9L3T9 (250)-748-2134 Obituary

GREENWOOD, Lavinia Mary (nee Malim) September 22, 1920 - December 21, 2019 Lavinia died peacefully in her sleep at the age of 99, leaving behind four children (Olivia, Julian, Michael and Celia), their spouses Lynne (Julian) and Cherie (Michael), nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her devoted husband Dr. Kemble Greenwood, dermatologist of Victoria BC. Lavinia was born in England, the youngest of 8 children. She grew up largely on the school grounds of Wellington College in Berkshire, where her father was Headmaster. From that environment she acquired an interest in good education that became a major part of her life. During the war, Lavinia took radiography training in the Middlesex Hospital in London, and it was there that she met her future husband Kemble, who was training to be a dermatologist. They married in 1943, and had their first three children while Kemble completed his military service. On return to civilian life, Kemble was invited to join a dermatology practice in Victoria BC. He and the family emigrated to Victoria in 1954. Lavinia had always regretted not going to university. She decided to do so once her children were launched. In 1963 she learned that she would be having another baby (Celia), but she refused to be diverted, having already enrolled in a Chemistry degree program at the University of Victoria. She completed her B.Sc. in 1969, and followed that with a Master's degree in Education (1979). Lavinia then became involved in running schools. Between 1972 and 1984 she spent a total of 10 years as a School Trustee with the Greater Victoria School District, and for 2 of those years she was Vice-President. In the same period she also served on the Boards of Camosun College and the Victoria Conservatory of Music. Lavinia and Kemble eventually retired to Cobble Hill, where Kemble died in 2002. Lavinia now leaves the world to rejoin him with joy. She remains in the hearts of her growing extended family. A Memorial Service will be held at, St. Philip Anglican Church, 2928 Eastdown Road, Victoria, on Saturday January 18, at 2 pm. Online Condolences







GREENWOOD, Lavinia Mary (nee Malim) September 22, 1920 - December 21, 2019 Lavinia died peacefully in her sleep at the age of 99, leaving behind four children (Olivia, Julian, Michael and Celia), their spouses Lynne (Julian) and Cherie (Michael), nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her devoted husband Dr. Kemble Greenwood, dermatologist of Victoria BC. Lavinia was born in England, the youngest of 8 children. She grew up largely on the school grounds of Wellington College in Berkshire, where her father was Headmaster. From that environment she acquired an interest in good education that became a major part of her life. During the war, Lavinia took radiography training in the Middlesex Hospital in London, and it was there that she met her future husband Kemble, who was training to be a dermatologist. They married in 1943, and had their first three children while Kemble completed his military service. On return to civilian life, Kemble was invited to join a dermatology practice in Victoria BC. He and the family emigrated to Victoria in 1954. Lavinia had always regretted not going to university. She decided to do so once her children were launched. In 1963 she learned that she would be having another baby (Celia), but she refused to be diverted, having already enrolled in a Chemistry degree program at the University of Victoria. She completed her B.Sc. in 1969, and followed that with a Master's degree in Education (1979). Lavinia then became involved in running schools. Between 1972 and 1984 she spent a total of 10 years as a School Trustee with the Greater Victoria School District, and for 2 of those years she was Vice-President. In the same period she also served on the Boards of Camosun College and the Victoria Conservatory of Music. Lavinia and Kemble eventually retired to Cobble Hill, where Kemble died in 2002. Lavinia now leaves the world to rejoin him with joy. She remains in the hearts of her growing extended family. A Memorial Service will be held at, St. Philip Anglican Church, 2928 Eastdown Road, Victoria, on Saturday January 18, at 2 pm. Online Condolences www.mem.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close