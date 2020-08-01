Lavonne Wirtanen

WIRTANEN (CRAIGMYLE), Lavonne (nee Purves) Shortly after joyously celebrating her 100th birthday, Lavonne passed away July 25, 2020. Born in Victoria, BC, July 10, 1920 to Frederick and Mabel Purves, Lavonne was the youngest of seven brothers and sisters. Predeceased by husbands Alexander Craigmyle (1983) and Ernie Wirtanen (2010), daughter Dereen Hildebrand (2004), son Robert Craigmyle (2017), Amanda Craigmyle (2019), infant grandson Alexander Hildebrand (1992). Lavonne is lovingly remembered by sons Don and David Craigmyle, son-in-law Pete Hildebrand (Trish), and step-son Richard Wirtanen. She was ever so proud and supportive of her grandchildren Sylvia (Simon), Meghan (Tony), Holly (Mark), Riley (Erin) and Breanna (Kelly) in their various pursuits and life accomplishments, and was thoroughly delighted by her great grandchildren Carter, Jeanie, Declan, Oliver and Harley. Lavonne cherished the love and support of her extended family. She is dearly missed by Marion Craigmyle and fondly remembered by Kay Treadgold, many nieces, nephews, friends and her Sunrise Family. Lavonne enjoyed a full career as a nurse and nursing instructor at St. Joseph's School of Nursing. Affectionately known as 'Punky' by her sisters and old friends, Lavonne had a knack for finding laughter in any situation. She loved being a homemaker and hostess; she made everyone feel welcome, and fresh-baked goods were always stored within kids' reach. She enjoyed sewing, knitting and needlework, played a mean game of both Scrabble and Crib, and could whip up a costume for any occasion. Lavonne loved the outdoors, particularly camping and sailing when her children were young, and later, lawn bowling and traveling. Picnics were always a highlight. She was honest, humble and generous, and spent her life caring for and supporting others. The well-being of her family, extended family and friends was always her greatest concern. Lavonne was loved and cared for by the staff at Sunrise Assisted Living for many years. The family will prepare a special memorial in the future. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations in Lavonne's memory, if desired, may be made to St Aidan's United Church or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com.