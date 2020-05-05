Lawrence B. PETERSON
September 13, 1939 - April 29, 2020
Lawrence (Larry) passed peacefully after living gracefully with Parkinson’s disease for many years. His strong faith and his music kept him going. Through that music and his teaching career he touched many lives over the years. His family (Diane, Bob, Darlene and Paul), friends, colleagues and former students have fond memories to recall. As you think back over those memories, listen to a favourite song or piece of music.

Many thanks to the staff and volunteers at Glengarry Hospital who took such good care of him.

Published in The Times Colonist from May 5 to May 7, 2020.
