MOBEY, Lawrence Basil Lawrence was born to Percy and Ethel Mobey on December 17, 1931 and passed away in Victoria on May 26, 2019. He was predeceased by his mum, dad and siblings. Lawrence is survived by his niece, Bev Stocks (Glen) and his great-nieces and nephews. His last two years were spent at Kiwanis Pavilion where we extend many thanks to the staff in 2B. A family Graveside Service will be held at Royal Oak Burial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 29 to May 30, 2019