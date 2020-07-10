HILL, Lawrence Edward August 11, 1936 - June 28, 2020 Laurie died peacefully at home in North Saanich, of kidney failure. Predeceased by siblings June Kaube and Bill Hill. He leaves his wife of 59 years Gloria (Lomas); sons Andrew (Shannon) and Scott, daughter Stacey (Andrew); grandchildren; Shawna, Nick, Mathew, Candace, Lexie, Jacob, Brielle, Joely and Nathan; great grandchildren Harrison, Cameron and Abel. Laurie grew up in Victoria and graduated from Victoria High School (class of '54) He was a welder at VMD working on the first BC Ferries, then pipe welding on construction of many new pulp mills. He built three houses and three steel fishing vessels (Pacific Warrior, Westerly Wind, Cape Keppel) on his 24 acre property in Deep Cove. He fished the 60 foot Westerly Wind for Tuna, Plankton and Halibut, 45 foot Cape Keppel for Sole, Cod and Dogfish. He redesigned his last boat CFV Zodiac to fish live shrimp. With partner Dr. Bill Heath, created Pioneer Aquafarms, an oyster farm in Sansum Narrows. He developed the 24 acre property on Cloake Hill and built his retirement home on a view lot. Laurie was talented, innovative, hard working and always included his family in his projects sharing his skills in welding, building, fishing and skippering a boat. He was referred to as "boss". He had a good life and will be missed.