1/1
Lawrence Edward Hill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HILL, Lawrence Edward August 11, 1936 - June 28, 2020 Laurie died peacefully at home in North Saanich, of kidney failure. Predeceased by siblings June Kaube and Bill Hill. He leaves his wife of 59 years Gloria (Lomas); sons Andrew (Shannon) and Scott, daughter Stacey (Andrew); grandchildren; Shawna, Nick, Mathew, Candace, Lexie, Jacob, Brielle, Joely and Nathan; great grandchildren Harrison, Cameron and Abel. Laurie grew up in Victoria and graduated from Victoria High School (class of '54) He was a welder at VMD working on the first BC Ferries, then pipe welding on construction of many new pulp mills. He built three houses and three steel fishing vessels (Pacific Warrior, Westerly Wind, Cape Keppel) on his 24 acre property in Deep Cove. He fished the 60 foot Westerly Wind for Tuna, Plankton and Halibut, 45 foot Cape Keppel for Sole, Cod and Dogfish. He redesigned his last boat CFV Zodiac to fish live shrimp. With partner Dr. Bill Heath, created Pioneer Aquafarms, an oyster farm in Sansum Narrows. He developed the 24 acre property on Cloake Hill and built his retirement home on a view lot. Laurie was talented, innovative, hard working and always included his family in his projects sharing his skills in welding, building, fishing and skippering a boat. He was referred to as "boss". He had a good life and will be missed.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved