ARMSTRONG, Lawrence "Lawrie" Fredrick Born on April 29, 1944 in Winnipeg, MB, passed away March 3, 2019 in Victoria, BC. Lawrie will be greatly missed by his lifelong friend Celia Armstrong (Doug), their two children Nelson Armstrong (Joeriza) and Ashley Armstrong (Chris), granddaughters Vanessa, Jasmine, Molly and Riza, whom he loved and adored very much, as well as many family members and friends in Victoria and Winnipeg. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019