Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence John (Larry) Hesketh. View Sign

HESKETH, Lawrence John (Larry) December 6, 1949 - March 20, 2019 Larry passed away peacefully at Hospice on the first day of Spring and the onset of the "Super Worm Moon". Born in Three Hills, Alberta he moved to Langford with his family in 1959 at age 9. He met the love of his life, Donna, in junior high, graduated from Belmont in 1967 and married in 1969. He began his 30 year career as a commercial fisherman in 1967 with his first boat the 'Scotia Lass' and ended with the 55' freezer troller 'Summer Breeze II' that he built with his brother Dave. Upon retiring from fishing, Larry and partner Mark James began a new venture in shellfish aquaculture, growing oysters, clams, geoducks and mussels in Baynes Sound as Summer Breeze Aquaculture. Larry had a passion for everything outdoors: fishing, hunting and camping which he passed on to his children and grandchildren. He generously shared his knowledge of the sea with anyone, whether it was rigging up 'killer gear', tying knots and flies, reading charts, or finding the most productive fishing spots. Larry coached at Triangle Little League for many years, volunteered for Luxton Fair and MFI, and served on numerous boards including BC Shellfish Growers Assoc. Along with Donna, many wonderful years were spent, and new friends made, RVing in Baja, Mexico and ATVing in California and Arizona. Predeceased by his parents Chris and Frieda, he is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Donna; daughter Becky (Dean), sons Cory (Tracey), Travis (Celeste); grandchildren Bradan, Brianna (Alex), Clayton, Reyna, Haydyn, Hannah, Anthony; brothers David (Bev), Rick (Chris), sisters Brenda (Terry), Linda (Steven); in-laws Peg (Charlie), Grant; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Larry was a kind, generous, fun-loving man and a hardworking dedicated husband, father and 'Poppa' to his grandkids. He battled cancer for 18 years, facing each new challenge with hope and a positive attitude, never letting it stop him from doing what he loved. Celebration of Life: Sunday, April 14 at 1:00p.m. at Westin Bear Mountain Resort Ballroom. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Victoria Hospice Society, 1952 Bay St., Victoria, BC V8R1J8





HESKETH, Lawrence John (Larry) December 6, 1949 - March 20, 2019 Larry passed away peacefully at Hospice on the first day of Spring and the onset of the "Super Worm Moon". Born in Three Hills, Alberta he moved to Langford with his family in 1959 at age 9. He met the love of his life, Donna, in junior high, graduated from Belmont in 1967 and married in 1969. He began his 30 year career as a commercial fisherman in 1967 with his first boat the 'Scotia Lass' and ended with the 55' freezer troller 'Summer Breeze II' that he built with his brother Dave. Upon retiring from fishing, Larry and partner Mark James began a new venture in shellfish aquaculture, growing oysters, clams, geoducks and mussels in Baynes Sound as Summer Breeze Aquaculture. Larry had a passion for everything outdoors: fishing, hunting and camping which he passed on to his children and grandchildren. He generously shared his knowledge of the sea with anyone, whether it was rigging up 'killer gear', tying knots and flies, reading charts, or finding the most productive fishing spots. Larry coached at Triangle Little League for many years, volunteered for Luxton Fair and MFI, and served on numerous boards including BC Shellfish Growers Assoc. Along with Donna, many wonderful years were spent, and new friends made, RVing in Baja, Mexico and ATVing in California and Arizona. Predeceased by his parents Chris and Frieda, he is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Donna; daughter Becky (Dean), sons Cory (Tracey), Travis (Celeste); grandchildren Bradan, Brianna (Alex), Clayton, Reyna, Haydyn, Hannah, Anthony; brothers David (Bev), Rick (Chris), sisters Brenda (Terry), Linda (Steven); in-laws Peg (Charlie), Grant; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Larry was a kind, generous, fun-loving man and a hardworking dedicated husband, father and 'Poppa' to his grandkids. He battled cancer for 18 years, facing each new challenge with hope and a positive attitude, never letting it stop him from doing what he loved. Celebration of Life: Sunday, April 14 at 1:00p.m. at Westin Bear Mountain Resort Ballroom. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Victoria Hospice Society, 1952 Bay St., Victoria, BC V8R1J8 Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 31 to Apr. 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close