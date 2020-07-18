GLOVER, Lawrence Patrick January 07, 1930 - July 05, 2020 Lawrence Patrick Glover (known as Paddy since he was age 7) passed away at Ross Place July 5, 2020. Paddy was predeceased by his wife Shirley Clarkson, his two siblings Frank and Alex and his daughter Bonnie. He is survived by his ex-wife Delcie who he enjoyed visits with until very recently. He will be missed by their four children Stephen, Lawrence, Douglas and Sharon, all of Victoria, as well as four grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, six foster children and many others who shared time with him. Many thanks to Dr. K Kuss for her empathetic support for Paddy and also thanks to his daily care workers. Paddy was always quick with a helping hand for any carpentry, plumbing, refrigeration or mechanical problem for any who asked. He was known for handing out yogurt candies wherever he went which earned him the nickname The Candyman. Adam Sawatsky called him The Lawn Mower Man in Paddy's last television appearance of which he was proud: https://vancouverisland.ctvnews.ca/video?clipId=711188&binId=1.1180928&playlistPageNum=1
Paddy requested that there not be a service, memorial or flowers. For those that would like to contribute his favourite charities were the Royal Jubilee Hospital Foundation and Our Place.