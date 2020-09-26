WALTON, Lawrence Raymond Lawrence Raymond Walton or Wally as he was known to his ambulance family, passed away in Hospice September 20, 2020 after spending a relaxing afternoon with his daughter Cari. Born in North Battleford, Sask, 6 December 1937 to Jesse Gray and Gerald Lawrence Walton, he was the youngest of 5 children. Predeceased by both parents, siblings Sheila, Ella May and Bill, wife of 56 years Patricia and great-granddaughter Violet. He is survived by sister Kath, sister-in-law Ruby, daughter Cari (Treavor), granddaughter Teri, grandson Matthew (Danya) and great-granddaughter Nina. Larry started his work life in the parts dept of Wilson Motors, then moved to Morrison Motors before joining the RCAF. He left the airforce, came home to Victoria where he joined the post office as a letter carrier and finished his career with the Provincial Ambulance Service as a dispatcher where he made many life long friends. Many thanks to Dr Luckhurst for years of service to Larry and wife Pat. Words cannot express the incredible patience and thoughtfulness of all the staff and volunteers at Jubilee Hospice. You made an awful situation bearable! At his request there will be no service. Donations in his name may be made to Victoria Hospice, Canadian Cancer Society or B.C. Lung Association. Arrangements entrusted to First Memorial.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store