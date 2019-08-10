PROUD, Lawrence (Larry) William Scott Passed away on July 26th, 2019 in his 65th year after a courageous battle with cancer. Predeceased by son, Matthew, and parents Alan Munro Proud and Lorraine Vera Proud. Born on November 10th, 1953 in Hamilton, Ontario, Larry grew up in that province graduating from the University of Toronto in 1977. He relocated to Victoria in 1988 and had a long successful career as Supply Services Manager with BC Transit. Larry is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Jean, and their three children, Michael, Christopher and Victoria (Mike); his grandsons, Damien, Kaiden and Colten; granddaughter, Justice and his sisters, Sandra and Suzanne (Gerald). He is remembered by his friends and family for his sense of humour, generosity, and love for life. A celebration of life will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive on Saturday August 17th at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate in honour of Larry to the BC Cancer Society and Victoria Hospice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019