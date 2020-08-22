MASSIE, Lawrian Mary (Fieldhouse) June 15, 1927 - August 17, 2020 Lawrie died peacefully with her family by her side. She is predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Jim. She is survived by her daughter Debera (Greg) and granddaughter Alina (Colin). Lawrie and Jim led a full life. They spent many winters in Arizona and loved to golf, play tennis and Lawrie loved to play bridge. They spent many evenings spinning around the dance floor, which is how they met shortly after the war. Lawrie will be greatly missed by her family and will be remembered for her love and generosity. Lawrian's memory will live on at "Fieldhouse Farm". Many thanks to all of the staff at Berwick on the Lake and Dr. Wallis. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences can be shared at mem.com