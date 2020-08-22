1/1
Lawrian Mary Massie
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MASSIE, Lawrian Mary (Fieldhouse) June 15, 1927 - August 17, 2020 Lawrie died peacefully with her family by her side. She is predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Jim. She is survived by her daughter Debera (Greg) and granddaughter Alina (Colin). Lawrie and Jim led a full life. They spent many winters in Arizona and loved to golf, play tennis and Lawrie loved to play bridge. They spent many evenings spinning around the dance floor, which is how they met shortly after the war. Lawrie will be greatly missed by her family and will be remembered for her love and generosity. Lawrian's memory will live on at "Fieldhouse Farm". Many thanks to all of the staff at Berwick on the Lake and Dr. Wallis. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences can be shared at mem.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
First Memorial Funeral Services - Nanaimo
1720 Bowen Road
Nanaimo, BC V9S1G9
2507548333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved