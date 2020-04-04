Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lee Diercks. View Sign Obituary

DIERCKS, Lee June 18, 1985 - March 26, 2020 Lee grew up in Victoria and was well known in many sport communities. He excelled at every sport he participated in and made it look effortless. His athleticism earned him a scholarship to Western Reserve Academy in Ohio, a place on Team Canada's U-19 Field Lacrosse Team and the Junior Shamrocks. Lee's passion for soccer was obvious to anyone who knew him, as he was a dedicated Liverpool fan. Lee had so many friends all around the world that he met travelling, working in the oil sands, school, sports and just being the genuine, kind person he was. He shared his love of Metallica and music in general with everyone he met. Lee had a great love of anything comedy and was unmatched in his incredible wit. His raspy laugh was so infectious. He shared a deep appreciation for learning, spending hours looking through his telescope, reading non-fiction books and watching documentaries. Left to cherish his memories are his loving parents Marvin and Dianne, siblings Nicole (Gord), Andrea (Jeremy), Stephanie and Jeffrey, nieces and nephews Chloe, Kieran, Kai and Scarlett, the love of his life Carlyn and her children Max and Lexi and many other extended family members. Lee's proudest moment was when he became a father to his son Rylan 3 years ago. He is definitely a spitting image of his dad and we will always see Lee when we look at Rylan's sweet little face. There will be a celebration of life in the months to come. "You'll Never Walk Alone"





DIERCKS, Lee June 18, 1985 - March 26, 2020 Lee grew up in Victoria and was well known in many sport communities. He excelled at every sport he participated in and made it look effortless. His athleticism earned him a scholarship to Western Reserve Academy in Ohio, a place on Team Canada's U-19 Field Lacrosse Team and the Junior Shamrocks. Lee's passion for soccer was obvious to anyone who knew him, as he was a dedicated Liverpool fan. Lee had so many friends all around the world that he met travelling, working in the oil sands, school, sports and just being the genuine, kind person he was. He shared his love of Metallica and music in general with everyone he met. Lee had a great love of anything comedy and was unmatched in his incredible wit. His raspy laugh was so infectious. He shared a deep appreciation for learning, spending hours looking through his telescope, reading non-fiction books and watching documentaries. Left to cherish his memories are his loving parents Marvin and Dianne, siblings Nicole (Gord), Andrea (Jeremy), Stephanie and Jeffrey, nieces and nephews Chloe, Kieran, Kai and Scarlett, the love of his life Carlyn and her children Max and Lexi and many other extended family members. Lee's proudest moment was when he became a father to his son Rylan 3 years ago. He is definitely a spitting image of his dad and we will always see Lee when we look at Rylan's sweet little face. There will be a celebration of life in the months to come. "You'll Never Walk Alone" Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close